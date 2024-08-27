“The passage of Cape Horn is the most challenging from a navigational point of view. Our strength is in our affections”. These are the words of Captain Giuseppe Lai, Commander of the Amerigo Vespucci, during the 21st leg of the Amerigo Vespucci world tour which, for the first time in its 93-year history, touches the Japanese coast. The extraordinary feat of the Navy training ship left from Genoa on 1 July 2023 and will end in February 2025 after crossing 28 countries and 5 continents.