Cordens Interactive and Deck13 have published a new trailer of Vesper to announce the release date official: July 30, 2021. This is a truly promising all-Italian project, which seems to have been developed with great taste and wisdom. Find the video at the head of the news.

If you’re interested in trying it out, it’s available on Steam official demo. You can download it from Vesper page. We also read the description of the game:

Vesper is an adventure inspired by classic 90s atmospheric platformers, with a strong emphasis on stealth and environmental puzzles. Seven is a small android lost in an abandoned world, made dangerous by the vestiges of an ancient civilization. Initially without the powers, or skills to defeat his pursuers, Seven comes into possession of the Drive Gun, an ancient weapon capable of absorbing light, controlling minds and turning the tide of battle.

Choose wisely, and choose fast, as ruthless machines hunt you down in a series of frantic chases.

Hide from your pursuers and stealth beyond enemy lines to reach your goal.

Use the Drive Gun to absorb light sources and create shadows to hide in.

Inject absorbed lights into ancient contraptions to open up new avenues and activate deadly traps.

Control the minds of your enemies using the Light and get rid of them after using their abilities.

Take control of your destiny and decide the fate of your species.