Let’s see this along gameplay video of Vesper, showing the demo of the game in its entirety. It is about half an hour to spend in the company of this fascinating Italian project, which presents itself as a worthy heir to the tradition of the various Another World, Oddworld, Limbo and company.

Of course you can too try it out directly. To do this, just go to Steam and download the official demo. You can do it from Vesper page.

We read the Description by Vesper:

Vesper is an adventure inspired by classic 90s atmospheric platformers, with a strong emphasis on stealth and environmental puzzles. Seven is a small android lost in an abandoned world, made dangerous by the vestiges of an ancient civilization. Initially without the powers, or skills to defeat his pursuers, Seven comes into possession of the Drive Gun, an ancient weapon capable of absorbing light, controlling minds and turning the tide of battle.

Choose wisely, and choose fast, as ruthless machines hunt you down in a series of frantic chases.

Hide from your pursuers and stealth beyond enemy lines to reach your goal.

Use the Drive Gun to absorb light sources and create shadows to hide in.

Inject absorbed lights into ancient contraptions to open up new avenues and activate deadly traps.

Control the minds of your enemies using the Light and get rid of them after using their abilities.

Take control of your destiny and decide the fate of your species.

Before leaving, we remind you that Vesper will be released on July 30, 2021 for PC, available for purchase on Steam and GOG.