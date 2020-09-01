Piaggio has launched a special scooter in India. This is the Vespa Racing Sixties (Vespa Racing Sixties) scooter. This scooter is based on the Vespa SXL. The scooter 125cc and 150cc come in these two engine options. Vespa India announced the sale of this scooter at its first digital press conference. It was introduced at the Auto Expo 2020, along with other Vespa scooters.The 125cc scooter of Vespa Racing Sixties costs Rs 1.20 lakh. At the same time, the 150cc variant of this scooter costs Rs 1.32 lakh. This is the ex-showroom price of these variants. Online booking of Special Edition Vespa Racing Sixties Scooter can be done for just Rs 1,000. Apart from this, it can get a discount of up to Rs 2,000. The racing Sixties scooters have a special paint job, inspired by the 1960s racing legends. Compared to the regular SXL 125 and SXL150, the Racing Sixties Edition is about 6 thousand rupees more expensive.

Also read- ‘Old’ model of Honda City will continue to be sold, ₹ 1.60 lakh cheaper than new

This scooter was introduced at Auto Expo 2020 (Image- Autocarindia)

Also read- Maruti Suzuki’s great performance, sales growth in August



Scooter engines and other details

Apart from the white paint job, red racing strips are provided on the front fender, apron, handlebar cowl and rear panel of the scooter. The scooter features gold-colored alloy wheels. The 150cc variant has a 149cc three-valve, air-cooled, fuel injected engine that generates power of 10.2bhp at 7,600rpm and peak torque of 10.6Nm at 5,500rpm. At the same time, 125 version of the scooter has a 125cc three-valve engine, which generates power of 9.7bhp and peak torque of 9.6Nm.

Read also – TVS’s scooter becomes expensive, learn new price

Talking about the features given in the scooter, it has LED headlamps, semi-digital instrument cluster, 8-liter fuel tank and front storage pockets. The scooter has 11 inch front and 10 inch rear wheels. Talking about braking, the disc is provided in the front of the scooter and drum braking in the rear.