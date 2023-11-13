They return Vespa World Days, an event dedicated to the passion for the iconic Piaggio two-wheeler which this year will take place from 18 to 21 April in Pontedera. The choice of the venue for the meeting is obviously not random but is deeply linked to the history of Vespa given that one of the best-known models and symbol of Made in Italy was born in the Tuscan factory in 1946.

All the anniversaries of 2024

Enthusiasts from all over Italy will arrive in Pontedera, the historic home of the Piaggio factory, thanks to the involvement of the Vespa Clubs. The event will be an opportunity to take the caravan to discover the territory of the province of Pisa. On this occasion, the 140th anniversary of the foundation of Piaggio and the 100th anniversary of the Pontedera plant will also be celebrated, given that in 1924 Rinaldo Piaggio purchased the Costruzioni Meccaniche Nazionali plant in Pontedera, to build his own aeronautical engines and immediately convert post-war, production in view of the arrival of the Vespa. In 2024 there will also be a third important anniversary, the 70 years of the Vespa World Days born in 1954 with the international gathering in Paris. They currently exist 63 National Vespa Clubs associated with Vespa World Clubcoming from five continents.

The events of the Vespa World Days

The focus of the event will be Vespa Villagea unique Vespa-themed space which will host the numerous activities dedicated to the Vespa people, including the awards ceremonies Vespa Trophy – the most coveted tourist trophy, dedicated to those who reach Pontedera riding their beloved Vespa, collecting passage stamps at the various checkpoints – the Elegance competitionmerchandising and food and wine stands, and much more.

Vespas conquer Tuscany

The buses will depart from the Village tourist excursions through museums, natural beauty and food and wine experiences that will give emotions to the Vespa enthusiasts who have come from every corner of the planet. Also from Pontedera, on the morning of Saturday 20 April, one of the most exciting moments of each Vespa World Days will begin: the great parade in which thousands of Vespa enthusiasts, riding Vespas of every era, will parade in procession creating a joyful and colorful swarm of Vespas.