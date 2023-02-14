After the happy experiences of 2019 and 2020, the Vespa Club of Italy returns to the Piaggio Museum of Pontedera to celebrate the rite of sporting and tourist awards for the 2022 season. They will be around 400 vespisti who will take to the stage of the Auditorium, on the afternoon of Saturday 11 for Sport and on the morning of Sunday 12 February for Tourism, to receive the awards that the Vespa Club of Italy has specially created.

The awards will be made by the members of the Board of Directors of the Vespa Club of Italy, as well as by some personalities from the vespa and motorsport world, representing the 605 Vespa Club present on the national territory, which bring together over 84,000 members. During the 2022 season, Italian Vespa riders took part overall in approx 250 official tourist rallies and over 150 sporting events in various specialties. Access to the Auditorium of the Piaggio Museum will be allowed only to the winners.

From the afternoon of Saturday 11 February, the exhibition “Vespa Club of Italy. Story of a passion“, organized by the Piaggio Foundation in collaboration with the Vespa Club of Italy: a journey through the history of the association of Italian vespa riders, which began in 1949, through texts, photographs and videos, accompanied by an extraordinary heritage of trophies and objects that have been merged into the Museum thanks to the generosity of passionate collectors. The various sections of the Exhibition are dedicated to the main stages along the 74 years of life of the Vespa Club of Italy, from the great personalities who built its history to tourist and sporting events, from communication tools to Vespa Historical Register, custodian of the technical culture of the vehicle. The Exhibition was conceived and designed in a modular way, so as to be able to be exported, with the addition of new and further aspects dedicated to Vespa racing at a global level, on the occasion of the next edition of Vespa World Days, which will take place in Switzerland on 15 to 18 June next. The exhibition can be visited at the Piaggio Museum until Saturday 4 March with the same access methods that regulate visits to the Museum.