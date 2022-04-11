New collaboration for Vespa, a brand that has always been at the forefront with special versions that combine the tradition of the iconic two-wheeler with the prestige of world-famous artists. And if in the past it was the turn of Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior and Sean Wotherspoon who were able to combine the unmistakable style of the Piaggio group model with their creativity, creating exclusive collections, now is the time for Vespa to add its name to that of an international singer. Thus was born Justin Bieber x Vespa, a new exclusive model that the pop star personally designed.

The singer has never hidden his passion for Italian two-wheelers: “The first time I rode a Vespa it was somewhere in Europe, probably London or Paris. I remember seeing a Vespa and thinking: I want to drive one! A unique experience. The wind blowing through my hair, the incredible feeling of freedom… it was fun“- commented Bieber -“I love Vespa and collaborating with such an iconic brand is really cool. Having the ability to express myself, be it through art, music, images or aesthetics, by creating something out of nothing, is a part of me. Because the goal, in creation and design, is always to give your personal touch to things “.

The white colorchosen by the world pop star, they have in common all the elements of the new Vespa Sprint: from the saddle to the grips, up to the spokes of the rims. The brand logo and the flames drawn on the vehicle body are also tone-on-tone; a touch that the artist wanted to give to represent the creative drive, dynamism and vitality, values ​​shared by Bieber and Vespa. Justin Bieber x Vespa is offered in the classic 50, 125 and 150cc engines, displacements that have made Vespa history, now declined according to the most stringent environmental regulations. The very young lines of the body make up a light but protective body while the handlebar, characterized by the unmistakable and evocative rectangular headlight, houses a very modern TFT full color multifunction display, which can be connected to all the smartphone functions. The Full-Led lights and the spectacular 12 ”wheel rims are unmistakable signs of style and technology A limited and exclusive edition, accompanied by a collection of accessories that are also irresistible. Bag, gloves and total white helmet with the addition of the real “Justin spin”, the flames, will make the Vespa experience even cooler. Orders for the new special version will open on April 20th.