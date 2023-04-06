Vespa presents its new special series, called Spring Color Vibe. A limited edition which, as can be seen from the name, strongly recalls the world of colours: and in fact, the distinctive sign of this limited series of Vespas is its two-tone liverywhich combines the shell available in the colors Orange Color Vibe and White Color Vibe with a footrest in Teal, a shade of turquoise with a strong and decisive character.

Two-tone livery

Bordered in black, this particular livery runs diagonally across the entire body through the dedicated graphics on the sides of the shield and on the sides. The teal color also characterizes the friezes of the typical “tie” on the shield and the exclusive wheel rims, which have been created exclusively for this version in a particular glossy metallic finish. A series of sporty black details finally complete the aesthetic overview.

Versions and prices

The new Vespa Primavera Color Vibe is available in the 50, 125 and 150 cc versionswith the indication of the cylinder capacity that stands out in orange on the sides: the price list starts at 4,099 euros. The launch of this special edition of Vespa is part of the Vespa Days, which until 30 April include special conditions across the entire range.

The advantages of Vespa Days

In particular, on models in the Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint range and on the new Vespa GTS 300, until the end of the month registration is included in the price. And that’s not all: the company has in fact also thought about the formula DreamRidea financial service specifically designed to facilitate the purchase of any Vespa model, through a wide range of customizable and flexible financing plans.