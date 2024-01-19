New special edition of Vespa making its debut. The iconic two-wheeler celebrates the Year of the Dragon with the collection 946 Dragonwhose production will be limited to 1,888 specimens. “Celebrating the start of the Lunar New Year with an exclusive party in Hong Kong, Vespa brings its distinctive Italian imprint to the world, embodying the power of the dragon, a mythological creature with unlimited power and a symbol of prosperity”says the Italian company.

Limited edition

The new Vespa 946 Dragon has been finished in an exclusive golden color, and is decorated with the eye-catching motif of a emerald green dragon protagonist on the livery. Its creation was done by hand in Italy, using the cutting-edge technology that has always distinguished this brand. “The new 946 Dragon represents a admixture of cultures, innovation and refinement, combining energy and power – adds Vespa – Legend, myth, icon, historicity and avant-garde, ancient spirit and modern craftsmanship come together in this limited edition.”

Not just scooters

Together with the new 946 Dragon special series, Vespa has announced its first item of clothing which also pays homage to the lunar year: it is a varsity jacket made of ribbed wool with soft nappa sleeves, which is inspired by the limited edition of the scooter and which reinterprets the dragon design in the form of prints and embroidery that take center stage on the back panel and left pocket. Not only that: the front panel of the jacket features the iconic Vespa V monogramaccompanied by an ancient Chinese proverb.