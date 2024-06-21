Vespa Jr gets married in Puglia: 250 guests in an armored center and no parking

Wedding in the province of Brindisi (in Oria) for Bruno Vespa’s son and the historic center of the Apulian town armored: Around 250 guests are expected for the wedding of the son of the Rai journalist and the former magistrate Augusta Iannini in in the Basilica of Santa Maria Assunta in cielo.



For Saturday 22 June the municipal administration has arranged, from 4pm to 8pm, parking is prohibited in the heart of the city where the Basilica of Santa Maria Assunta in cielo is located.

“During the phases of the ceremony, authorized vehicles participating in the event, marked by a specific identification sign, will be allowed to travel in the opposite direction of travel on some roads: Piazza Lama, in the stretch between Via S. Lorenzo and Via G. D’Oria; Corso Umberto; via Renato Lombardi, in the stretch between via QM Corrado and Piazza Sen. Carissimo”, explains Brindisi Report.

“The organization of the event includes extraordinary measures regarding the management of roads which, for a few hours, will undergo substantial changes – we read on lostrillonenews.it – ​​In recent days, a transport company based in Lecce has presented a request to this effect to the local police, who through the interim manager – Glauco Caniglia, acting commander – agreed. In particular, from 4pm to 8pm there is a ban on parking for all vehicles – except authorized ones – in cathedral square, via Quinto Mario Corrado, via Renato Lombardi (in the stretch between via Quinto Mario Corrado and piazzetta Madre Maria Nazarena Majone), piazza Senatore Carissimo, piazza Lama (square side only) and piazza Lama at the intersection of via San Lorenzo – Corso Umberto .

«I want to underline that no request has been received from the family which, indeed, never wanted to create the slightest inconvenience to the city and its citizens. We were the ones who decided on the ordinance in the face of the foreseeable notable influx of guests and onlookers which prohibits parking on a certain number of streets”, underlined the mayor Cosimo Ferretti.

The wedding is scheduled for 5.30pm on Saturday 22 June and will be celebrated by Bishop Vincenzo Pisanello. The choice of Alessandro Vespa and his future wife fell on Oria because the two young professionals remained enraptured by the beauty of the cathedral built on an ancient medieval church. It is a shining example of an eighteenth-century basilica and inside it houses the “Crypt of the mummies”. After the wedding, the couple will host over 250 guests for a reception organized on the family estate, the Li Reni farmhouse immersed in the countryside of Manduria. Several famous people are expected to take part in the wedding.