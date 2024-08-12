Vespa: “Am I racist with Sylla and Egonu? In Italy, black people have more difficulties”

The Paris Olympics they’re over but the controversies definitely aren’t, after They conquered by women’s volleyball, which beat the United States with a clear 3-0, a post appeared on social media Bruno VespaThe Rai journalist praised the national team Velascobut then he focused on two of the main protagonists Egonu and Sylla. “The women’s national volleyball team is extraordinary. Congratulations to Paola Egonu and Myriam Sylla: good, black, Italian. Example of winning integration“. His post causes a storm, the comments under this message are ferocious. “They were born in Italywhat integration are you talking about? And then, “black”: can’t you just help but emphasize the skin color?“, reads among the various other comments.

Vespa replied: “I read what they wrote to me and I was shocked. It is as if racism in Italy didn’t existAnd born here with black skin – Vespa tells Il Giornale – nif it wasn’t a problem. It’s absurd to think this. I know very well that Paola and Myriam They are Italian and were born in Italy. But these two volleyball players, exceptional on and off the court, are born with black skin. I don’t know the childhood of Paola Egonu and Myriam Sylla, but I would be surprised if it had been a carpet of flowers. Being born in Italy means nothing: you have to look at the social and family environment and unfortunately even the color of the skin in a country that still has deep pockets of racism.Being born with black skin is not an advantage in our society.”