The mythical Wasp is about to celebrate a new birthdaywith 76 candles to blow out in 2022. Over the weekend of 23 and 24 April several events will involve Italian and European enthusiasts, with the icing on the cake of the official launch of a new ‘variant’ of the model which is one of the most famous symbols of the Piaggio group’s activities.

There will be many initiatives. The exhibition #VespaSoundsCool will celebrate the partnership between the most loved scooter in the world and music; the Vespa Day will call the two wheels to Pontedera; while on the sidelines of the launch of the electric Vespa RED will be organized “Wasp in Bloom”, An opportunity to support (RED) battles against pandemics (not just Covid).

In particular, the Electric Vespa RED will be the protagonist in Pontedera through an artistic installation, located in Piazza Martiri della Libertà, made with thousands of red flowers arranged to form the iconic silhouette of the model. Thanks also to the contribution from the Piaggio Foundation, the flowers will be available to visitors against a voluntary contribution, and the proceeds will be donated entirely to the (RED) association, which the Piaggio Group has supported since 2016 in the fight against pandemics.

The Vespa club of Pontedera will instead organize a special appointment, with an event open from Saturday 23 April with the arrival in Piazza Martiri della Libertà dei Vespa riders from all over Europe. The gathering will be enriched by the exhibition of historic Vespa models. In the afternoon the “elegance contest” will take place, an opportunity to admire the most fascinating, rare and precious historical models. Sunday 24, at 10, there will be one great parade which, starting from the square of the Piaggio Museum, will cross the Valdera to reach the Teatro del Silenzio, the natural amphitheater created in the splendid setting of the Lajatico hills.

Finally, the #VespaSoundsCool exhibition it will unite Vespa with the world of musical art. The exhibition scheduled at the Piaggio Museum in Pontedera from 24 April to next October will celebrate the presence of the scooter in the works of the greatest artists. Vespa is the protagonist of fundamental works in the history of rock such as the concept album Quadrophenia by the Who and the musical Absolute Beginners by Julien Temple with David Bowie and Patsy Kensit. But we cannot forget the resounding all-Italian success of the song 50 Special, by Lunapop. The latest example of the relationship between the brand and music is Justin Bieber X Vespa, the new exclusive model conceived and designed personally by the pop star. The partner of the initiative will be MTV, and in fact within the exhibition visitors will be able to see and listen to the video clips in which Vespa is the protagonist, thanks to the insights of artists such as Jovanotti, Elisa, David Bowie, Depeche Mode, Gwen Stefani and Black Eyed Peas.