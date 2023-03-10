Vesala’s stabbing | What drives a young person to violence? This is how the experts answer

Adolescent violence can be prevented by learning emotional skills, but it is difficult to predict all risk factors.

Young needs an adult’s support and presence in his life so that he learns how to deal with emotions, says a professor who has studied youth and school violence, among other things Päivi Honkatuk from the University of Tampere.

Violence among young people and children hit the headlines again at the beginning of the week, when a 13-year-old student is suspected of being stabbed at Helsinki’s Vesala elementary school.

The girl is suspected of stabbing her classmate in the middle of a home economics lesson.

On the same day, a previous incident where a 13-year-old stabbed his 5-year-old little sister at home at night also became public. Based on the preliminary investigation by the police, the boy planned the act in advance.

The little sister’s stabbing is believed to be at least partially related to the attention she received from her parents.

According to researchers, there can be many reasons for violence committed by young people, which vary from individual to individual. However, something general can be said about youth violence.

“Although these are isolated cases, it’s worrying that a 13-year-old hasn’t seen any other solution to his problems,” Hokatukia says.

“There must be some kind of emergency in the background, for which help has not been received in time.”

Honkatukia does not want to take a more detailed position on individual cases without knowing the details, but speaks about the matter on a general level.

In general, youth violence can be for example social inequality and problems with emotional skills.

If the child does not know how to handle difficult emotions, they may erupt as violence.

Especially when there is no reliable adult nearby, the situation can escalate.

“Others have parents or other close networks who are able to support, but even then the young person is not always able to talk about difficult issues,” adds Honkatukia.

Honkatukia emphasizes the importance of reliable adults in the lives of young people.

“You should be present in the everyday life of young people. If there are no necessary resources around, it is not possible to learn how to process emotions. If the young person has to deal with his case alone, then many kinds of solutions can be reached, and these are extreme examples of that.”

The total number of violent crimes committed by young people brought to the attention of the police has increased, but the crimes are being committed by fewer perpetrators than before.

Violence however, it is not necessarily prevented just by talking.

Use may also be associated with other individual mental health problems, which are difficult to predict, Honkatukia reminds.

Jealousy and violence between siblings is quite common, but only very rarely does it escalate into serious acts, says a researcher at the Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy at the University of Helsinki Markus Kaakinen.

If a young person feels that he has been wronged, he may think that the only way to resolve the situation is revenge.

“In individual cases, there can be very strange details or motives in the background. Revenge can be a child’s way of solving a perceived injustice, and only later in life do you learn other ways to react,” says Kaakinen.

Last years in the studies, revenge has emerged as a new, partly as an explanatory factor for the violent behavior of young people.

According to some studies, young people’s desire for revenge, revenge and the revenge motive have a connection with committing a violent crime. These factors also seem to increase the likelihood of physical violence.