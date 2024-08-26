Verzeni case: she was used to taking long walks at night according to her neighbors

On the case of Femicide by Sharon Verzenithe 33 year old killed in Island Triplets in the province of Bergamo on the night between July 29th and 30th, little or nothing is known yet. There is no suspect, there are no images of her killer and there is no explanation as to why the woman was out of the house at such a particular time of night (it was 00:50).

In fact, Sharon Verzeni was hit with four stab wounds right at that time, at the height of the number 32 of via Castegnatein an alley not covered by cameras and where apparently no one was passing. But why was the woman wandering around Terno d’Isola at that time of night?

Testimonies from some neighbors

THE carabinieri of the provincial command have listened to some neighbors by Sharon Verzeni, among the over 100 testimonies already collected. These would have reported that It wasn’t the first time they saw the woman walking at nightThey said that he went out at unusual times (even around 11:30 pm) at least since last winter and that he did it on advice from a dietician.

The “strange” aspect of this story is that neither the family members nor the boyfriend Sergio Ruocco, who lived with her, they knew itThe latter, who has already been interviewed several times by investigators, is said to have said that if he had known, he would not have allowed her to go out alone at that time of night.

The clothes Verzeni was wearing on the night of his murder

The evening she died, while taking one of these supposedly habitual walks, Verzeni was not wearing sportswear, but a pair of jeans. A circumstance that could lead one to think of a planned meeting with someone (perhaps her murderer), even if nothing has emerged yet, neither from the video cameras nor from his cell phone.

The clothes will be examined by the men of the Parma Ricetogether with the various knives seized which could turn out to be the murder weapon. The investigators are examining, however, hundreds of hours of footage of video surveillance and the interrogation of people close to the victim. The father and the boyfriend Ruocco were heard several times, but a new summons is not excluded. In the meantime, investigations are underway into the Verzeni’s habits and on his recent relationship with the Church of Scientologywhich it seems she had approached.

