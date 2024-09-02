BERGAMO. “I don’t know why, there is no reason.” Moussa Sangare also confirmed to the investigating judge of Bergamo that he attacked and killed Sharon Verzeni, overcome by that “feeling” and “sensations that he cannot explain that forced him to think and do harm.” The thirty-year-old, assisted by the lawyer Giacomo Maj, spoke for two hours with the judge Raffaella Mascarino in the validation hearing in the prison of via Gleno. Also present at the questioning was the prosecutor Emanuele Marchisio, head of the investigations conducted by the Carabinieri of the investigative unit of Bergamo.



Sharon Verzeni Murder, That Ignored Alarm About Moussa Sangare and the Open Gas in the House

“It does not appear that he was under the influence of drugs and he did not go out with the aim of killing anyone,” his lawyer specified, speaking to reporters outside the penitentiary where Sangarè has been in custody since last Friday on charges of homicide aggravated by premeditation and futile motives. At present, the lawyer has not yet requested that Sangare undergo a psychiatric evaluation. “I am not a doctor, but in my opinion he has problems. It will be an aspect that needs to be explored further,” the criminal lawyer explained. In answering questions, Sangare also confirmed that on the evening of July 29, before running into the thirty-three-year-old from Bottanuco on Via Castegnate in Terno d’Isola, he had met other people, including the two 15/16-year-old boys whom he had only threatened.





While waiting for the investigating judge Mascarino to file the order on the request to validate the arrest and apply the precautionary custody in prison, at 1 pm in Suisio and in the presence of Sangare’s lawyer, the Parma RIS will begin an inspection of the ground floor apartment illegally occupied by the 30-year-old in via San Giuliano. The one he had entered, breaking a window, at least since the beginning of June after leaving the house on the second floor of the same building where his mother and sister Awa live. The two women with whom he had no longer had contact since the night between May 8 and 9 when he had pulled a knife on the twenty-four-year-old. The mother, through her lawyer Stefano Comi, has expressed her desire to meet her son in prison soon.