The Carabinieri of Bergamo have seized a garage overlooking the street where Sharon Verzeni was killed. The measure was carried out by the military – at the request of the Bergamo Prosecutor’s Office – this morning, Monday 5 August, exactly one week after the murder. The newspaper reports The Echo of Bergamo.

The box is located in via Castegnate in Terno d’Isola, a short distance from the place where the 33-year-old – who worked in a pastry shop in Brembate – was stabbed on the night between July 29 and 30. It is inside a condominium whose fence is easily climbable: inside it was reportedly found a camp bed.

Investigators are not ruling out any leads. At the moment there is no suspect, but according to what is reported The day Among the suspects is a man of foreign origins, with a criminal record and resident in the nearby town of Capriate San Gervasio.

Some witnesses reported seeing him in via Castegnate a few hours after the crime. The man is currently untraceable.

According to local Bergamo newspapers, investigators assume that the killer knew the victim’s movements. It is thought to be more of a stalker than a robbery ended in murder.

Verzeni was killed during one of her evening walks, a habit she had taken up – according to her father – after her dietician advised her to exercise to lose weight.

The 33-year-old’s partner, Sergio Ruocco, an electrician – described by the woman’s father as “a splendid boy” – sometimes accompanied her, but that evening he decided to stay home because he was tired and hot. An alibi that seems to hold up.

It was the victim himself who alerted the emergency services, when he was still alive, before collapsing to the ground and dying.

Among the elements being examined by investigators there could also be the fact that Verzeni frequented the Scientology headquarters located in Gorle.

The Carabinieri are also analyzing the images recorded by the video surveillance cameras of the area where the crime took place and for now only a video has emerged in which two subjects can be seen walking briskly in the dark shortly before or shortly after the murder.