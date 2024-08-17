Verzeni Murder, Man on Bike Suspected. Targeted DNA Tests Started

Investigators are focusing their inquiries on the walks evenings Of Sharon Verzenithe 33-year-old killed in Terno d’Isola shortly before 1 am on July 30. There are approximately 50 cameras in the area, whose images are being analyzed by the Carabinieri of the Ros violent crimes, in support of their colleagues from the Operational Nucleus of Bergamo and Zogno.

Thousands of videos are being examined, not only those relating to the evening of the murder, but also videos dating back to the previous week. The investigators do not exclude that Verzeni could have known his killer, perhaps having already met him during previous walks.

On the night of the crime, the cameras in Via Castegnate, where the murder took place, filmed a man on a bicycle who was driving the wrong way at the very time of the crime.

This individual could be a key witness, but it is not excluded that he could also be the perpetrator of the murder. The Carabinieri have declared that the video surveillance images have captured numerous individuals on foot, on bicycles and on motorbikes, and until all are identified, they remain of investigative interest.

According to the criminologist Roberta BruzzoneSharon Verzeni he knew his killer. On the evening of the murder, after leaving the house, the woman had walked to the sports center and then continued to Via Castegnate, a distance of only 630 meters in 50 minutes.

During this time, his cell phone had generated traffic, but it is not yet clear whether it was messages or calls. Bruzzone argues that the interaction between Sharon and his executioner was prolonged, excluding the hypothesis of a sudden attack.

Meanwhile, in Terno d’Isola, many inhabitants have declared themselves available to undergo to the DNA testin an attempt to help the investigations, as already happened in the case of Yara Gambirasio.

So far, about thirty people have been tested, including rescue workers, people closest to the victim and owners of phones detected in the area at the time of the murder. In addition, attention is also focused on subjects of investigative interest, including criminals And homeless people who could become untraceable.