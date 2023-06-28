There are characters who, even if time passes, keep their beauty and charisma unchanged. Look closely at this photo from the past of a very famous person who still drives you crazy for his beauty.

Do you understand who we are talking about? It’s about Corinne Clery. It is not clear when this shot dates back to, but you certainly see a very young and beautiful Corinne. Born in Paris, she made her show business debut in 1967 with film Les Poneyttes. Since then she has taken part in several successful films such as Agent 007 – Moonraker – Operation space. With this film he made himself known in Italy where he achieved great success working with directors of the caliber of Sergio Corbucci, Salvatore Samperi, Pasquale Festa Campanile, Carlo Vanzina, Carlo Lizzani, Giorgio Capitani and Lucio Fulci.

Established in Italy for years, Corinne as well as being a guest in numerous broadcasts has also taken part in various reality shows. We saw it in the second edition of Beijing Expressin the second of Big Brother VIP Italy and, more recently, in the seventeenthIsland of the Famous.

Just in the latest edition of the Island of the Famous just ended, Corinne has revealed a drama that she is experiencing and concerns the relationship with her son Alexander from her marriage to film producer Hubert Wayaffe. The two would have closed each relationship for years.

“I raised him with love like all mothers but it didn’t go as I thought and in recent years I’ve had to make a drastic decision: to break off all relationships. But to reach such a decision you have to fight many battles, I stopped loving those who didn’t love me and I’m healed. For a person who doesn’t love you you’re always wrong, I couldn’t stand it anymore and so I retired.”- he said live between tears.