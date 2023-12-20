extradited to vsA Dutch businessman wanted by the United States was arrested in Colombia on Tuesday for involvement in large-scale drug trafficking and money laundering. It concerns 51-year-old Taoufiq R. from Almere. Justice sees him as the leader of a criminal gang that launders many millions of dollars every year through crypto coins. R. will soon be extradited to the state of New York.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
20-12-23, 13:23
