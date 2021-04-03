WhatsApp has become one of the most active instant messaging applications in the world, and the Facebook-owned platform has evolved to incorporate more tools to connect millions of users.

In this context, Entrepreneur magazine published a list of hidden functions in the application that many do not know and can be used immediately, including:

Temporary, favorite, and unread messages

Among these features, “temporary messages” service, where “self-destruct” messages protect valuable information because it disappears after a while. It can be activated through the contact within the chat, by selecting the messages option, then turning on the temporary messages switch.

There are also favorite messages. If you want to keep a message, use the “highlight messages” function, where you can star it by clicking on it and leaving it as a favorite to locate it.

If you don’t want to forget to reply to someone, just click the chat for a few seconds and select the “Mark as unread” option.

When did they read your message?

Do you want to know when your message was read? All you have to do is press it and move your finger to the left. You can also select the Information option from the three dots menu, and in either case, you will see when the message was sent, received, and read.

Watch out for voice messages

You can review the audio recordings before sending them through this trick, which checks can be used when you start recording audio and when you want to stop it, immediately exit the application while pressing the record button. When you re-enter the conversation, you will see that the audio has been preserved and that you can listen, send, or delete it.

Personal notifications

This option is excellent for finding out exactly who sends you WhatsApp messages thanks to the custom ringtones. All you have to do is go to the relevant chat, click on its name, search for the “custom tone” option, and choose the one you prefer.

It is noteworthy that the application is preparing these days to launch a new feature that will be admired by users as it is the first of its kind in it, according to sites specialized in following WhatsApp updates, the latter is preparing to add colors to texts and others in the program.

The new WhatsApp feature comes in line with other similar applications such as Telegram and Facebook, while the date for this feature has not been officially launched on the program’s website on Google Play or the Apple Store.