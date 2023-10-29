On Saturday 28 October a new episode of very true, the ratings champion program hosted by Silvia Toffanin. Among the many guests that the hostess welcomed on her show, there were Vladimir Luxuria together with his mother; the two became the protagonists of an emotional interview to say the least.

Vladimir Luxuria’s interview with very true it began with the story of his adolescence. In detail, Vladimir revealed that during his adolescence he had a relationship with a woman. These were his words about it:

She thought they were girlfriends but in reality they were best friends. Except one, Sara. It was a love story I had with her as a teenager. She was an English painter with whom I fell strongly in love, from Vladimiro.

The interview with Vladimir Luxuria and his mother in Silvia Toffanin’s living room continued by recounting the transition path undertaken by Vladimir until the TV commentator indulged in a sensational revelation. In fact, right in Silvia Toffanin’s living room, Vladimir Luxuria revealed that he had a company.

These were his words about it:

I want to come out again. I have a special friend. He too agreed that it was time to say it. He is younger than me, the story has been going on for some time. Mom saw him once but I didn’t introduce him to her as a special friend.

Continuing with his revelation, Vladimir Luxuria he then added: