On the death of Paolo Calissano, the words of Sara Ricci, his colleague in the soap Vivere, make you think. The Italian actress was interviewed in the Mediaset program, Verissimo, conducted as always by Silvia Toffanin. The actress is angry, desperate and just can’t get a reason for all the media hype that is not good for her memory.

On the occasion of the broadcast very true, these were the words of the Italian actress, heartbroken by the death of Paolo Calissano:

I am angry with the people who took advantage of him, they are cursed. For money they managed to surround him with certain substances. Paolo ended up in this situation because he was depressed. I believe that his malaise was born from the first years of his life, due to his parents.

Paolo Calissano and Sara Ricci knew each other time ago, since they had been colleagues on the television soap opera To live, respectively interpreting the roles of Bruno De Carolis and Adriana Gherardi. So much time they spent together.

Silvia Toffanin, in the first episode of the new year of the transmission, wanted the actress for pay homage and remember Paolo Calissano, suddenly found lifeless in his home. Sara Ricci remembers it with affection, speaking of an incredible pain.

Paolo Calissano, Sara Ricci’s words on depression and fragility, but also the desire for redemption

Sara Ricci talks about depression and fragility, of a person who, however, was ready to return to live, to redeem himself. Like the brother of the dead actor, the colleague also asks for justice, to understand what happened and who prescribed those drugs that killed him.

Everyone, even the ex-partner, talks about wanting to redeem themselves, to return to live, to return to work. For everyone he was a fragile person who, however, had not given up. What happened in that house? Why did he take all those drugs?