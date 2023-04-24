These are the words of the entrepreneur: “I don’t know how it happened”

A new episode of was aired on Sunday 23 April very true, the sample audience program hosted by Silvia Toffanin. Among the many guests, the presence of Sonia Bruganelli. In Silvia Toffanin’s living room, the entrepreneur broke the silence regarding the gossip that sees her as the protagonist these days, her alleged separation from Paolo Bonolis.

During the interview that Sonia Bruganelli released with her daughter Adele a very truethe columnist of the Big Brother VIP took the opportunity to make some clarifications regarding the rumors that are circulating these days regarding the separation from her husband Paul Bonolis.

The businesswoman has chosen the living room of very true to deny all the rumors about him, stating that the reports are completely unfounded. These were the words that Sonia Bruganelli addressed to the landlady Silvia Toffanin:

Silvia you know us by now but do you think we used to go into the studio hand in hand and then say we’re leaving? The first reaction was amazement because this news did not reach us. And I was also a little hurt. Then, Paolo and I have been together for 26 years and we are a strong couple in terms of willingness to defend our family.

And, continuing, the wife of Paolo Bonolis then added:

I don’t know how this gossip came about. Maybe because it was just finished Big Brother vip and therefore the attention was projected on me […] He and I know our things, the important thing is that my family is calm.

So once again, Sonia Bruganelli tried to clarify one of the much talked about gossip in recent days.