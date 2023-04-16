Sonia Bruganelli’s interview with Verissimo had been announced in recent days, but her name does not appear in the guest list. Dagospia returns to the attack and raises doubts about her separation from Paolo Bonolis.

In recent days, the guest of Sonia Bruganelli, entrepreneur and wife of Paolo Bonolis, was announced in the living room of Canale 5. However, her name does not appear in Silvia Toffanin’s guest list. It is assumed that the event was only postponed.

At the same time, Dagospia, a well-known gossip site, had published an article announcing the divorce between Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis after twenty-five years together. According to the site, the official announcement took place during the interview with Verissimo.

Following the Dagospia article, Sonia Bruganelli denied the rumors of separation, stating that she was a guest at Verissimo together with her daughter Adele. Dagospia continues to insist on the separation between the couple.

Currently, there is no news regarding Sonia Bruganelli’s interview with Verissimo. Dagospia raises doubts and controversies, wondering if the interview has been postponed or cancelled, assuming that Sonia no longer knew how to deal with the situation.

“Serene, my hosted with Adele at Verissimo was scheduled for next week, and I’ll be there”, replied Bonolis’s wife with a tweet.

But that’s not all. The question and answer between the wife of Paolo Bonolis and the journalist Giuseppe Candela then continued with a comparison made by the journalist who did not go unnoticed: “Sonia, come on. We know but you remember if the Totti/Blasi scheme is needed: videos with insults to journalists, shit on TV against the press, love and loyalty. Then in a few months Ansa or Adn. But only if needed eh because this great love must resist! We’re all rooting for you.”

At this point the person directly concerned responded to the journalist’s provocation in this way: “We will never do all of this. it was just that lawyers cost too much, if anything, we say goodbye with a hug and “see you next time” CASOMAI EH!!!”.