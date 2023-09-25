The one aired on Sunday 24 September was an episode of very true exciting to say the least. One of the most touching moments was when the hostess Silvia Toffanin welcomed Gerry Scotti into his living room. The presenter was the protagonist of a special gesture towards Gerry which moved everyone. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Silvia Toffanin wrote a letter to Gerry Scotti. It all happened in the episode of very true aired on Sunday 24 September and, following the dedication of the hostess, the host was moved and couldn’t hold back his tears. The moving letter that Silvia Toffanin wrote for Gerry Scotti begins with these words:

Gerry, thank you because with you I took my first steps on TV and thank you for telling in this studio (which was Passaparola’s) you told the most important moments of your life, your strongest emotions […] The same one with which you enter Italian homes every evening at dinner time. Just one of the family: Uncle Gerry.

The message written by the partner of Pier Silvio Berlusconi for Gerry Scotti then continues with these words:

I met you, Edoardo’s father, who went to primary school. And you as soon as you could you ran from the studios to pick him up from school. Today you are Virginia and Pietro’s grandfather. This fills my heart with joy and tenderness. Remember when you stole my little Sofia’s pacifier? There I understood that you would become a perfect grandfather. Just think that as soon as she sees you she still remembers that scene.

Finally, concluding, Silvia Toffanin he added: