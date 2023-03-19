The bet of very true which aired on Saturday 18 March, began with a guest appearance by one of the most loved couples in the world of the web. Silvia Toffanin in fact, he hosted Teresa Langella and Andrea Dal Corso in his living room. During the interview with the couple, the landlady addressed a beautiful dedication to Maria De Filippi. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Teresa Langella and Andrea Dal Corso they were guests of Verissimo in the episode aired on Saturday 18 March. In Silvia Toffanin’s living room the couple, born in the studios of Men and womenretraced the stages of their love and also spoke of future orange blossoms.

On the occasion of the interview given to very true Andrea Dal Corso wanted to say hello to Maria DeFilippi, person thanks to whom the love with Teresa Langella was born. These were the words of the former protagonist of Temptation Island:

We would really like to hug Maria because in one way or another our love was born also thanks to her…

Later also Teresa Langella wanted to address a thought to the queen of Italian television, reiterating once again the fact that it was thanks to Maria De Filippi that love was born with Andrew Dal Corso. These were his words:

We are all this also thanks to her. We wanted to give her all our love and affection from afar given what happened. We didn’t have the honor of meeting Maurizio, but everything showed through, and therefore we are very close to Maria. It is a delicate moment for her.

At this point the landlady also intervened Silvia Toffanin who also wanted to address a sweet thought for the presenter. These are the words with which the companion of Pier Silvio Berlusconi Maria De Filippi greeted: