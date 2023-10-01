Everyone couldn’t help but notice the presenter’s mistake: what happened

During the episode of very true aired on Saturday 30 September, Silvia Toffanin she was the protagonist of a gaffe that certainly did not go unnoticed by the program’s faithful viewers. It all happened when the presenter welcomed two former protagonists of the latest edition of Temptation Island, Manuel and Isabella. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Manuel and Isabellaformer protagonists of the latest edition of Temptation Island, were guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Canale5 on Saturday 30 September. The couple told how they lived the experience in the reality show hosted by Filippo Biscigliarevealing how things stand between them.

Precisely during Manuel and Isabella’s interview, Silvia Toffanin became the protagonist of a particular moment to say the least that all the faithful viewers of very true they noticed. There presenter in fact, he asked the couple what was the worst moment they spent together.

Isabella responded to the question from Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s partner with these words:

I prefer not to say…

At this point she intervened again Silvia Toffanin who responded to Isabella like this:

Oh God why are these bad things? I knew it…

Isabella, therefore, declared:

For me it was a lot… It’s something I suffered a lot from…

After Isabella’s words he intervened Manuel who explained the situation with these words:

Let’s say that the whole situation that was then created…The fact that I didn’t feel up to it…Maybe for this very reason…Not having been able to give her this joy…And that’s why perhaps I find myself not being sure of myself…I feel so guilty…

After Manuel and Isabella’s words, Silvia Toffanin turned to the young woman couple these words: