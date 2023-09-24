A new episode of. aired on Saturday 23 September very truethe ratings champion program hosted by Silvia Toffanin. Among the many stories told, that of Annalisa Minetti did not go unnoticed. The singer revealed a background story about her life that moved her landlady. Silvia, in fact, was unable to hold back her tears.

In the living room very trueAnnalisa Minetti revealed one of his greatest pains: the fact of no longer being able to see his children. The singer revealed that she can no longer perceive anything and, following what she declared, she is her partner Pier Silvio Berlusconi she couldn’t hold back her tears.

This is what Annalisa Minetti revealed about it:

Now I don’t even perceive light or shadows anymore, I really don’t see anything anymore. I am a positive and concrete person. If someone takes me to a square in Milan or Rome and says ‘look how beautiful’. I don’t care, but not because I don’t care, but because I can’t see anything anyway. Describing it to me isn’t the same. So I don’t even wonder anymore.

And, continuing, the singer he then added:

Even though I suffer a lot. I’m forgetting what sunrise and sunset look like. I was explaining this to my daughter the other day. I told her ‘tell me, because I don’t remember and I have no memory anymore’. But one thing I used to do is that I could see in dreams. And in my dreams I saw the faces of my mother, my father, my brother, my friends. The things I had seen as a girl I saw again in dreams. However, I can’t see my children’s faces, I can’t even imagine them. And I tell myself that maybe I don’t see them in a dream because maybe one day I will really see them. Maybe I don’t have to see them because that is my greatest pain. Everyone tells me ‘how beautiful I am’ and you can’t help but suffer. Because in reality you can’t even imagine them. I touch them and caress them, but it’s not the same. And if I have to tell you that I’m over this, no, I can’t do that. I just can’t get over it.

Finally, concluding, the singer revealed: