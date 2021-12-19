Which characters will we see in the second appointment of the weekend with “Verissimo” on Canale 5, exceptionally today at 4.50pm? In addition to Alex Belli, recently expelled from “Big Brother Vip”, and his partner Delia Duran, Marcell Jacobs and his future wife Nicole, Luisa Ranieri, Pio and Amedeo will also talk about each other.

Protagonists of the Sunday talk show of Silvia Toffanin sI am the Olympic champion for their first interview together on TV Marcell Jacobs and future wife Nicole, the story, between private life and career, of the actress Luisa Ranieri.

In the studio there are Pio and Amedeo with their irreverent comedy.

A very true comparison between Alex Belli and Delia Duran

Alex Belli, competitor just disqualified from “Big Brother Vip”, he confronts his partner Delia Duran.

The tormented events exploded in the House of the “GFVip”, which involved Soleil Rises, they questioned the romance between Belli and Duran.

Delia he says to Toffanin that Alex he lived in a bubble for three months where he couldn’t contain himself.

He made a mistake and he didn’t respect her.

But she loves him so much and has decided to forgive him for what he did. He believes in their true and unique love.

To the talk show microphones, Alex states that Delia she is the only one who can understand it. He is always himself.

Everything that has lived in the House is real. He is Soleil they found an alchemy that united them, even if at some point they went further.

There Duran has no doubts about the It rises. Second Delia Soleil she is “a false and inconsistent woman. He didn’t respect anyone, not even himself “.

The Venezuelan model believes that Soleil yes it was in love with Alex, while for him it was alone friendship.

Deliaalso admits that the photo that appeared on social media that portrayed her kissing a friend was designed to make jealous Beautiful, who called the gesture a big mistake on her partner’s part.

Now, however, based on what a “Very true”, the couple is ready to leave this affair behind to resume their relationship.

Alex and Delia they must recover their relationship of trust. It takes time.