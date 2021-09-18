“Verissimo” previews, episode of Saturday 18 September 2021. Which characters will we see and which stories will we hear in Silvia Toffanin’s living room on Canale 5 at 4.30pm? In addition to Belen Rodriguez, Gianmarco Tamberi, his future wife Chiara Bontempi and Adriana Volpe we will find Enrico Papi and Monica Contrafatto. A second appointment will be aired on Sunday 19 September with other guests and interviews.

Born in 1996 and conducted for the fifteenth year since Silvia Toffanin, “Very true”, historic talk show of Channel 5, is preparing to live a new season.

The program maintains its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society.

Very true September 18: Gianmarco Tamberi and Belen Rodriguez

Read also: Adriana Volpe, the ex-husband blurts out: “You are false. Here is the truth “

Among the guests of this first weekend in the company of Silvia Toffanin The winner of the Tokyo 2020 high jump will be in the studio on Saturday 18 September Gianmarco Tamberi with the future bride Chiara Bontempi.

We’ll see Belen Rodriguez, who became a mother for the second time this summer, with the arrival of the baby Luna Marì had by her partner Antonino Spinalbese.

And then again, we will attend the interviews ad Adriana Volpe, columnist, with Sonia Bruganelli, of the “Big Brother Vip 6” presented by Alfonso Signorini, and Enrico Papi, that leads “Jokes aside”.

In addition, space to the intense history of the Paralympic sprinter Monica Contrafatto, who dedicated his bronze medal in the 100 meters to Afghanistan, where, on a mission in 2012, he lost a leg.

Silvia Toffanin doubles: Very true on Saturdays and Sundays

In an exclusive interview with “Fatto Quotidiano” Silvia Toffanin he commented, with respect to the double date this season, that he always feels anxiety and a pinch of fear.

He is not a person who takes things lightly because he always aims to give his best and tries every time to put all of himself into it.

When from Mediaset they proposed it to him, he thought about it for a while, he said that he had many doubts, but in the end he decided to try. For now it is about ten experimental episodes and then we’ll see.

It might interest you: Adriana Volpe, her husband confesses the crisis: “My daughter is crying”

“Very true” conducted by Silvia Toffanin airs Saturday 18 September and Sunday 19 September on Channel 5 at 16.30.