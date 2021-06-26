Very true, guests and previews of the episode of June 26, 2021 on Canale 5

Also this Saturday, June 26, 2021, the appointment with Verissimo returns, the most followed talk show of the weekend on Canale 5 led by Silvia Toffanin, iconic face of the afternoon program. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and the guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Saturday 26 June 2021, at 4 pm on Canale 5.

Advances: the guests

During the episode of Verissimo – Le Stories, Silvia Toffanin’s program broadcast today, June 26th, the most beautiful interviews made this season by Silvia Toffanin and many brand new contributions will be broadcast. In this episode Lorella Cuccarini, Alvaro Soler and Lapo Elkann. The entrepreneur will tell his story with an open heart without hiding his frailties and deepest desires, such as that of becoming a father one day. Last January, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, he said: “If children came I would be happy”.

Lorella Cuccarini will talk about her career, her family, also talking about some difficult moments, experienced recently. Born in Rome in 1965, Cuccarini is a multifaceted artist: presenter, dancer, singer, actress and now also a teacher. After a successful career alongside big names in entertainment such as Pippo Baudo, Gianni Morandi, Marco Columbro, Cuccarini arrives at Amici di Maria De Filippi in 2015 as an exceptional judge and in 2020 he becomes a dance teacher.

Guest of today’s episode of Verissimo, according to the previews, Alvero Soler. The singer was born in Barcelona on January 9, 1991 and, after earning a degree in Industrial Design from the University of Barcelona, ​​in 2015 he settled in Berlin where he began his solo activity. He rose to international limelight between 2015 and 2016 thanks to the singles El mismo sol and Sofia, which became hits in much of Europe. In 2018 he released his second album Mar de colores, accompanied by the hit singles La Cintura and La libertad. This and much more at Verissimo this afternoon, June 26, 2021, at 4 pm on Channel 5.