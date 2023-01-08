Very true, guests and previews of the January 8, 2023 episode on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 8 January 2023, at 2.10 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo, the most popular talk show of the weekend, led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme, is broadcast. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo aired on Sunday 8 January 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Today, Sunday 8 January 2023, we will see many guests. First of all Giovanna Civitillo. In recent days, now that the start of the Sanremo 2023 Festival is approaching, there has been nothing but talk of a hypothetical hosted by Silvia Toffanin, in the role of presenter on the Ariston stage. But this is not the case, the news has been denied by those directly involved. Despite this, however, relations between Amadeus and Toffanin are relaxed and serene, to the point that the wife of the co-producer, Giovanna Civitillo, will tell her story today with an open heart in the Mediaset program. Among the guests of today’s episode also Giulia Salemi, voice of the Big Brother Vip web populace, and her partner Pierpaolo Pretelli.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 8 January 2023 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 14.10. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.