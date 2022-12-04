Very true, guests and previews of the episode of 4 December 2022 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 4 December 2022, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo, the most popular talk show of the weekend, led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme, will be broadcast. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo aired on Sunday 4 December 2022 on Canale 5.

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Among today’s guests, Sunday 27 November 2022, there will be Alessandro Vicinanza and Ida Platano. The couple born in Maria De Filippi’s transmission “Men and Women”, will tell the story of the birth of their tormented love, which now seems to have taken off. Despite the distance – the two in fact live in two different cities: he in Salerno and she in Brescia – everything seems to be going swimmingly. Among the other guests of the program, to be understood whether on Saturday or Sunday, Roberto Lipari, Rudy Zerbi, Sergio Friscia and Bobby Solo are also expected.

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 4 December 2022 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.