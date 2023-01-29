Very true, guests and previews of the January 29, 2023 episode on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 29 January 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most popular talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo aired on Sunday 29 January 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Today, Sunday 29 January 2023, we will see many guests. First of all the presenter of Afternoon Five, Barbara D’Urso. Then the conductor of Striscia la Notizia, Ezio Greggio, with his girlfriend Romina. Finally Paola Barale, returning from Dancing with the stars 2023.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 29 January 2023 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.