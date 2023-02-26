Very true, guests and previews of the February 26, 2023 episode on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 26 February 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo, the most popular talk show of the weekend, led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme, will be broadcast. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo aired on Sunday 26 February 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Today, Sunday 26 February 2023, a special will be broadcast conducted by Silvia Toffanin dedicated to Maurizio Costanzo, the great journalist who died at the age of 84. Just to Verissimo Costanzo gave a few weeks to his last interview. He will be remembered with films, images and the memory of many people who loved him. Tomorrow live from 15 there will be the funeral.

Among the guests: Alfonso Signorini, Lorella Cuccarini, Gigi D’Alessio, Katia Ricciarelli, Paola Barale, Enrico Papi, Enzo Iacchetti, Orietta Berti and Vladimir Luxuria. Furthermore, the words of Pier Silvio Berlusconi, managing director of Mediaset, who interviewed by his partner, will tell of his personal and working relationship with Maurizio Costanzo.

During the broadcast there were also many other memories from friends and colleagues, including those of Gerry Scotti, Carlo Conti, Romina Power and Rita dalla Chiesa. Finally, Costanzo’s last television interview that he had given to Verissimo on 8 January 2023 will be re-proposed.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 26 February 2023 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.