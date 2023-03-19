Very true, guests and previews of the episode of 19 March 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 19 March 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo, the most popular talk show of the weekend, led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme, will be broadcast. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo aired on Sunday 19 March 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Today, Sunday March 19, 2023, we will see Cristina Scuccia, the former Sister Cristina. She, who had told Silvia Toffanin’s program that she had left the monastic institute to change her life, will return to the studio today. Will you leave for Honduras and will you be a new competitor of the Island of the Famous? Who knows… In Silvia Toffanin’s talk the story of Cornflower and the difficult time of Manila Nazzaro. Finally, for the first time, it will be in the studio Bobby Solo with his beloved wife Tracy and their son Ryan.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 12 March 2023 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.