Very true, guests and previews of the February 19, 2023 episode on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 19 February 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most popular talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo aired on Sunday 19 February 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Today, Sunday February 19, 2023, we will see many guests. First of all there will be an all-round interview with Michelle Hunziker, starting on Canale 5 with Michelle Impossible and Friends. Also, in the studio, the story of the country cousins, the 60-year career of Rita Pavone. And Gerry Scotti, at the start on Sunday evening with the new edition of The record show. Finally, Verissimo the friendship between Emanuela Folliero and Patrizia Rossetti.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 19 February 2023 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.