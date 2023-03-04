Very true, guests and previews of the episode of 4 March 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 4 March 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo, the most popular talk show of the weekend, led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme, will be broadcast. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo aired on Saturday 4 March 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Today, Saturday 4 March 2023, we will see many guests from the entertainment world.

In particular Natalia Paragoni and Andrea Zelletta, two young people who met and fell in love with Men and Women, De Filippi’s flagship program. He was the tronista, she the suitor: few glances and a lot of complicity from the first moment, despite the discussions. And now Andrea and his Naty are about to become parents for the first time.

And again, Soleil Sorge will arrive from Silvia Toffanin, one of the great protagonists of the penultimate edition of the GF VIP. The beautiful Soleil, at the helm of the GF VIP Party, will tell her story with an open heart and will also let herself go on her sentimental sphere. Among the guests, most likely, also Ilary Blasi, a friend of Toffanin who we will see again on the small screen in a month, always at the helm of the Isola dei Famosi.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Saturday 4 March 2023 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.