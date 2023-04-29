Very true, guests and previews of the episode of 29 April 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 29 April 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most popular talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the Verissimo episode broadcast on Saturday 29 April 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Today, Saturday 29 April 2023, we will see many guests from the entertainment world.

Among the many guests there will be the actress Gabriella Pession, face of the Capri fiction and who we recently saw on Rai 2 in the TV series La porta rossa. She, who lives in America with her husband Richard and her son, will tell each other with an open heart: from career to love. Then, directly from Amici’s school, Maria De Filippi’s talent show, the last eliminated will arrive, the dancer Ramon Agnelli, Alessandra Celentano’s ‘pupil’: the young man lost the match against his friend Cricca, but got a scholarship study in one of the most important and prestigious schools in New York. At Verissimo Ramon will perform and tell his whole journey in the most famous school in Italy. But he doesn’t end there. Among the guests on Saturday, directly from the successful fiction The Patriarch, also two of the protagonists: Raniero Monaco di Lapio and Primo Reggiani.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Saturday 29 April 2023 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.