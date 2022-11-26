Very true, guests and previews of the episode of 26 November 2022 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 26 November 2022, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo, the most popular talk show of the weekend, led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme, is broadcast. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo aired on Saturday 26 November 2022 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Among today’s guests, Saturday 26 November 2022, there will be: Alessia Mancini, the showgirl who will tell her story with an open heart: from her career to her love for Flavio Montrucchio. And again, space for the young actress Ludovica Nastiwho we recently saw in the role of Viola in the second season of Mina Settembre, a successful Rai 1 fiction. Alexia. Interview of a father and daughter couple for the comedian Angelo Pisani and his baby Agate. He will return to the studio Marco Bellaviawho will be accompanied by his beloved son Philip. Furthermore, the presenter will be told for the first time Monica Leofreddi.

