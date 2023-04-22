Very true, guests and previews of the episode of 15 April 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 22 April 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most popular talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo aired on Saturday 22 April 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Today, Saturday 22 April 2023, we will see many guests from the entertainment world.

Among the many guests there will be, directly from Amici, Federica. Born in Rome in 1998, Federica Andreani approaches music as an autodidact. Before entering the Friends she had never taken singing lessons. In school, thanks to her talent, she made it to the Evening. During her journey, she became linked to the singer Piccolo G. her After her adventure ad Friends, Federica wrote on social media: “This journey has come to an end and I bring home a huge baggage, a wonderful experience in which I had the opportunity to grow, meet many beautiful people and have many exciting experiences. Now a new chapter begins.”

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Saturday 22 April 2023 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.