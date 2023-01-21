Very true, guests and previews of the January 21, 2023 episode on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 21 January 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo, the most popular talk show of the weekend, led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme, is broadcast. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo aired on Saturday 21 January 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Today, Saturday 21 January 2023, we will see many guests from the entertainment world. For the first time in Verissimo one of the greatest Italian tennis players of all time: Adriano Panatta with his wife Anna. First television interview for Jolanda, daughter of Ambra and Francesco Renga, the intense story of the hair stylist Federico Lauri and the life, between joys and great sorrows, of Lory Del Santo. Finally, the emotions for the arrival of a new girl for the couple formed by Beatrice Valli and Marco Fantini.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Saturday 21 January 2023 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.