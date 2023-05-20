Very true, guests and previews of the May 20, 2023 episode on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 20 May 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most popular talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the Verissimo episode broadcast on Saturday 20 May 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Saturday 20 May 2023, after the end of the unpublished episodes of this season, there will be space for a special dedicated to Amici, Maria De Filippi’s talent show which ended with Mattia’s victory. The protagonists of the episode will be the winner Mattia, together with the other three finalists, namely the dancer Isobel and the singers Angelina and Wax. But that’s not all: the Amici professors related to the four students (Raimondo Todaro, Alessandra Celentano, Lorella Cuccarini and Arisa) and the judges Cristiano Malgioglio and Giuseppe Giofrè will also intervene in the special. There will also be surprises and performances by the boys.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Saturday 20 May 2023 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.