Very true, guests and previews of the episode of 17 December 2022 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 17 December 2022, at 2.10 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo, the most popular talk show of the weekend, led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme, is broadcast. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the Verissimo episode broadcast on Saturday 17 December 2022 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Today, Saturday 17 December 2022, the most exciting interviews carried out this season by Silvia Toffanin and many unpublished contributions will be broadcast. Among the guests Paolo Bonolis, one of the greatest conductors of Italian television who will retrace his story, from his childhood to the emotion of becoming a grandfather. We will relive all the emotions of the interview with Romina Power, Cristel and Romina Carrisi.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Saturday 17 December 2022 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 14.10. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.