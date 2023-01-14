Very true, guests and previews of the January 14, 2023 episode on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 14 January 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most popular talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo aired on Saturday 14 January 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Today, Saturday 14 January 2023, we will see many guests from the entertainment world. Primarily Juliana Moreira and Edoardo Stoppa. The two have been linked since 2007. They got married in Milan in 2017 and have two children: Lua Sophie, born in July 2011, and Sol Gabriel, born in August 2016. On the occasion of their fifth anniversary, Juliana Moreira dedicated tender words to husband: “It seems like yesterday, time hasn’t passed by your side at all… also because I still feel like a 20-year-old. I hope we learn and grow again for many, many more years, side by side, for life”. Then the intense story of a strong and ironic woman is foreseen: Guendalina Tavassi

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Saturday 14 January 2023 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.