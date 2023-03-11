Very true, guests and previews of the episode of 11 March 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 11 March 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most popular talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo aired on Saturday 11 March 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Today, Saturday 11 March 2023, we will see many guests from the entertainment world.

Silvia Toffanin in particular will welcome Piero Chiambretti, starting on Canale 5 with a brand new program entitled La tv dei 100 e uno. Then, exclusively, the Turkish actor Ugur Guneş, alias Yilmaz Akkaya, the protagonist of the successful Canale 5 series Bitter land. Finally, in the studio the long career of Franco Nero at the cinema with the film The man who drew God, the life story of the singer Syriathe path of Manuela Villa and the charm of the actress Madalina Ghenea.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Saturday 11 March 2023 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.