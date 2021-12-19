Very true, guests and previews of the episode of December 19, 2021 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 19 December 2021, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon program. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and the guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 19 December 2021 on Canale 5.

Advances: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will keep its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Among today’s guests in the company of Silvia Toffanin there will be Pio and Amedeo (the two Apulian comedians, veterans from the success of Felicissima Sera on Canale 5 and hosted at Uà – Uomo di various ages with Claudio Baglioni, are at the cinema with their first film. It is rumored that the comedy duo from Emigratis may also return to TV in the early months of 2022…); Marcel Jacobs and his girlfriend Nicole Daza (the super champion at the Tokyo 2020-2021 Olympics and his partner, the famous influencer with whom he has already had two children, are preparing to get married); the actress Luisa Ranieri (wife of Nicola Zingaretti) and finally Alex Belli, competitor just disqualified by Big Brother Vip, with his partner Delia Duran.

Streaming and tv

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 19 December 2021 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PC, tablet and smartphone.