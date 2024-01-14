Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of January 14, 2024 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 14 January 2024, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 14 January 2024 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Sunday 14 January 2024, many guests in Silvia Toffanin's studio. In the foreground Raoul Bova, protagonist of the new highly anticipated Canale 5 drama I Fantastici 5. For the first time together in the studio Lino Banfi with his son Walter and Sonia Bruganelli with her daughter Adele. And again, all the emotions and projects of Eleonora Pedron, recently graduated in Psychology and Stefano Tacconi returns to the studio, suffering from a brain aneurysm in 2022, to talk about his state of health and the progress made thanks to rehabilitation.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today's episode – Sunday 14 January 2024 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.