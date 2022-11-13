Very true, guests and previews of the episode of November 13, 2022 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 13 November 2022, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, iconic face of the afternoon program. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 13 November 2022 on Canale 5.

Advances: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will keep its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Among the guests today, Sunday 13 November 2022, there will be only the great Tiziano Ferro. The singer, released with his latest work, will be told in an episode entirely dedicated to him.

Streaming and tv

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 13 November 2022 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.