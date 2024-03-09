Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of March 9, 2024 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 9 March 2024, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Saturday 9 March 2024 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Saturday 9 March 2024, many guests will be interviewed by the presenter, Silvia Toffanin. In the foreground Riccardo Scamarcio, protagonist of Race for Glory: Audi vs Lancia, at the cinema from 14 March. In the studio Federica Panicucci and Roberto Poletti, on air from 11 March, every day, from 10.55 am, live on Rete 4, with Mattino 4.

The roundup of the most beloved characters of Terra amara continues: this week Erkan Bektaş, the actor who plays Abdülkadir Keskin in the Canale 5 series, will be a guest. We will talk about love with Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser, who after seven years of engagement will get married in a few months. Furthermore, all the emotions of the principal dancers of the Teatro Alla Scala Virna Toppi and Nicola Del Freo, new parents of little Asia. Finally, Bugo, coming out with his latest album entitled Luckily for me, will return to talk about the harsh clash he had with Morgan on the Sanremo stage in 2020 and which then ended up in court.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today's episode – Saturday 9 March 2024 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.